DA Davidson Boosts Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $75.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $65.93 on Monday. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $76.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Davis R. Deadman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,610.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.