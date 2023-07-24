Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Downgraded to Hold at Daiwa Capital Markets

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.73 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of DADA traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 400,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,439. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $15.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,123,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,245 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,113,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,324,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 706,951 shares in the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

