Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.73 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 100.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DADA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

