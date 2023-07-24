Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.29. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 312,786 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $376.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

