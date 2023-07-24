DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.23.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.
Featured Articles
