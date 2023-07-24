DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $317.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.