Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Boosted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 402.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 218.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 492,967 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 95,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $53.78 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

