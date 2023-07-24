DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.60.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $130.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.06. DexCom has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,132. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $151,538,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

