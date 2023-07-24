Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Diageo by 11.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 1,420.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 101,640 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

DEO opened at $177.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $194.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Diageo

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($63.94) to GBX 4,720 ($61.72) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.84) to GBX 4,000 ($52.30) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.