Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stake Raised by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas owned about 0.13% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

