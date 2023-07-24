Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,377 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,947 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,876,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after acquiring an additional 835,004 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 185,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,725. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

