Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $13,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $56.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

