Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Position Boosted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220,785 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 5.23% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $424,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.80. 19,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

