Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.69

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.64, with a volume of 4085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSTL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

