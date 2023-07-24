Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $431.00 at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $405.00 to $431.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

DPZ traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.90. 1,985,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,580. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

