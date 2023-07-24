DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,360 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $618,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after acquiring an additional 964,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,679,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,628 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 172,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $11,187,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $5,546,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $11,187,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,972 shares of company stock worth $70,227,985. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DASH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,001. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.