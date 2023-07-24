DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $45.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DV has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.79.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 142.04 and a beta of 0.87. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49.

Insider Activity

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $348,101.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $297,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,959 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.