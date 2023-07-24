Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.42

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $65.42, with a volume of 2280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.37 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 9.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.