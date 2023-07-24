DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 288,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,625. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

