Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $208.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.90. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.