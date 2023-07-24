eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,420,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 516,350 shares during the period. eBay comprises approximately 6.3% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned 1.01% of eBay worth $240,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,241. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.23.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

