EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E Stock Set to Split on Friday, July 28th (OTCMKTS:EFGZF)

Shares of EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E (OTCMKTS:EFGZF – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Friday, July 28th. The 1.25-0.25 split was announced on Friday, July 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 28th.

EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EFGZF opened at $0.90 on Monday. EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

About EFG-Hermes Holding S.A.E

EFG-Hermes Holding SAE., a financial services company, provides investment banking products and services primarily in the Egypt and GCC countries. The company provides securities brokerage services for institutions and individual clients; investment banking services; and asset management products comprising a suite of mutual funds and discretionary portfolios, as well as mandates, including equity, money market, fixed income, indexed, and Sharia and UCTIS-compliant mandates.

