Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $465.30. The company had a trading volume of 215,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $441.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $446.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

