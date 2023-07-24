Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0429

Energi (NRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $140,194.92 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00044603 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00030889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,780,612 coins and its circulating supply is 66,782,412 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

