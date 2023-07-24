Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at B. Riley

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ENVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.79.

Enovix Stock Down 7.5 %

ENVX stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.36. Enovix has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,301,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 722.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

