EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Raymond James

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.84. The stock had a trading volume of 810,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $97.39 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Ossiam grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.