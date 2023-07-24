ESH Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ESHAU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 24th

ESH Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ESHAU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, July 24th. ESH Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 14th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ESH Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESHAU opened at $10.22 on Monday. ESH Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

Institutional Trading of ESH Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESH Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

