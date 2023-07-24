ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. On average, analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $165.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.27. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

See Also

