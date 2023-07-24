Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.57.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

