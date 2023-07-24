Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $220.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $172.46 and last traded at $173.04, with a volume of 966183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.66.
EL has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.42.
Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies
In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies
Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.93 and a 200 day moving average of $228.34.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
