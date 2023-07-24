F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. F5 updated its Q4 guidance to $3.15-$3.27 EPS.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.21. 1,149,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.85. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $174.38.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,921,240. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in F5 by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 979 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Barclays cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.