Factorial Partners LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVOV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.94. 4,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

