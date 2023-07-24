Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.60.

Shares of LAD traded down $5.67 on Monday, reaching $293.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.19 and a 200 day moving average of $249.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

