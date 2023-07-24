Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Chord Energy makes up approximately 3.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Chord Energy worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 948,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,332,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.44. 57,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.88. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $164.79.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chord Energy from $172.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,045,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,259 shares of company stock worth $2,472,298. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.