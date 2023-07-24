Factorial Partners LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12. The firm has a market cap of $860.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

