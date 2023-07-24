Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 1.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Barclays increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.80. 37,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,938. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.06 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.96.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

