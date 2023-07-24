Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2,809.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.54. 27,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,638. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

