Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 113,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

