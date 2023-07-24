Factorial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GTES traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $13.41. 55,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.56. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

