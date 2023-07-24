Factorial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 68,000 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 161,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.96. The stock had a trading volume of 245,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,101. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

