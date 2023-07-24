Factorial Partners LLC Raises Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,011,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,540,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,213,000 after buying an additional 1,145,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $12,417,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 735,282 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,041,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 691,957 shares during the period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.41. 55,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.56. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

Insider Activity

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, with a total value of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTES. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.