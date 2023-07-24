Factorial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Orthofix Medical worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFIX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,356. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.13. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

