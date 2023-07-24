Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises about 1.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.80. 37,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.06 and a twelve month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.