Factorial Partners LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes makes up 1.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $36,642,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,280,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $17,632,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 704,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 565,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 93,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $706,843.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.