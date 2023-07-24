Factorial Partners LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 572.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.01. 697,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402,964. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.