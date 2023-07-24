FC Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $123,341,000. TPB Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 94,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after buying an additional 39,145 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 9,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

