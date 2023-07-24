FC Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $7,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,253,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,770,000 after buying an additional 409,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 883,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,126. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

