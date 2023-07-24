Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $158.20

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $158.20 and last traded at $157.14, with a volume of 1940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.38.

AGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.60. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total transaction of $72,462.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $473,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 325,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,757,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

