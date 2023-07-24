Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 194,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for approximately 2.9% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $52,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.17. 30,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.63 and its 200-day moving average is $279.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.20.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

