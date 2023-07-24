Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $173.91 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $173.91 million and $28.20 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00030953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,097,245 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

