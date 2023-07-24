Financial Review: Santo Mining (SANP) & Its Rivals

Santo Mining (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Free Report) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Santo Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.5% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santo Mining and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Santo Mining N/A N/A -0.01 Santo Mining Competitors $156.13 million -$18.02 million -385.19

Profitability

Santo Mining’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Santo Mining. Santo Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Santo Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santo Mining N/A N/A N/A Santo Mining Competitors -48.49% -79.87% -11.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Santo Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santo Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Santo Mining Competitors 170 697 1120 5 2.48

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 75.63%. Given Santo Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Santo Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corp., doing business as Santo Blockchain Labs, operates as a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency development company in Vietnam and the Republic of Panama. The company manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service. It also develops smart digital contracts, non-fungible tokens, digital to physical assets tokenization, eXetended reality, and Internet of Things solutions. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp. in March 2012. Santo Mining Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

